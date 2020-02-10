|
Marcia A. Shaw, 88, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born March 22, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Hugh and Evelyn (McManus) Mitchell. Marcia was a member of Community United Methodist Church, enjoyed Bible study and her pet Bichon Frise, Caesar, and loved being a mom and grandma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Shaw. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Hall and her husband, Jeff, Marlene Grasha and her husband, Steve and Sherrill Terzak; brother, Russell Mitchell and his wife, Sallie; grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Haendler, Melissa (Zack) King, Tina (Benjamin) Bricker, Katelan (Jared) Terzak, Grant Grasha, Glenn Grasha and Jacob Terzak; and great-grandchildren, Bennie, Leah, Madelyn, Aiden and Iva. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Heights Activity Fund, 3522 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.