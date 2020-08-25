Marcia C. "Punkin" Homer, 67, of Sarver, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Tuesday, Oct. 21, 1952, in Natrona Heights, and was the daughter of the late Steve Homer and Wanda (Topolski) Homer. Marcia attended St. Ladislaus School, in Natrona. She was a 1970 graduate of Highlands Senior High School in Natrona Heights and Forbes Trail Area Technical School in Monroeville. She was a 1988 graduate of St. Francis Professional School of Nursing in Pittsburgh and attended the University of Pittsburgh. Marcia was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Perpetual Help site, in Natrona Heights, and also a member of the Polish National Alliance, Lodge 0599, in Natrona. As a registered nurse, Marcia worked within various Pittsburgh health systems. Her original nursing career focused on operating room nursing; where she worked in all OR services and went on to be the didactic instructor at the previous Computer Tech Program of Pittsburgh, in Laser Technology. She then went on to work in pain management; her advocacy was continuing education among her peers in which she chaired multiple pain management symposiums at the local and national level. Through her work in pain management, which she was board certified, she was the founder and first president of the Association of Pain Management Nursing, Pittsburgh Chapter. She was also an invited nurse representative for the American Pain Foundation and the PA Pain Coalition for which she made numerous trips to Harrisburg as the Commonwealth's representative for patients in pain. Marcia was the recipient of multiple professional awards in her career including the first Quality Service Award for the University of Pittsburgh Physicians and the Federal Executive Board Awards within the VA Pittsburgh Health System. While her nursing career and continuing education of those who cared for patients in pain brought her much professional satisfaction, none can compare to the fulfillment she experienced serving our nation's heroes at the VA in Pittsburgh. It is there that she worked in research and then with the veterans who suffered with dementia. Marcia helped pioneer a program in addressing the needs of veterans who live in rural areas via modern technology and the telehealth program. Marcia enjoyed crafts and baking. For a number of years, she was known for baking and decorating all occasion cakes for birthdays, graduations and weddings. Marcia is survived by her sister, Jo-Ann Uhing, of Sarver, and brother-in-law, Tom Uhing, of Sarver, whom she always considered her brother, her nephew, whom she loved dearly, and who dubbed her the affectionate name of "Punkin" among all his friends when growing up, Joseph T. (Kristin) Uhing, of West Mifflin. A private family visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in OLMBS/ Guardian Angels Parish, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, with Father John B. Lendvai, officiating. Burial will be held in Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver. In lieu of flowers, Marcia requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to ASPMN Pgh Chapter, scholarship fund for nurses continuing their education in Pain Management or the VAPHS, attention GRECC to support veterans and caregivers of veterans suffering with dementia. It is her wish to assist the VA in purchasing the book "The 36 hour day" to give to caregivers for veterans with dementia. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
