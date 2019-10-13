|
|
Marcia L. Wyncoop, 82, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Ohio's , surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 23, 1937, in McKeesport, to parents Arthur and Victoria Maturkanich, and raised her family in Greensburg. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a thoughtful and loyal friend, who lived out her faith as a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Marcia will be greatly missed by her husband, Charles Wyncoop; daughters, Susan (Ty) Hare and Sharon (Clay) Uber; sister, Judith (John) Cochenour; sister-in-law, Alice Maturkanich; grandchildren, Kathryn (Mike) Cunko, Matthew (Jessica) Hare, Alexandra Uber (Nick Graziano) and Sean Uber (Amanda Cohen); and great-grandson, Dante Graziano. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Arthur "Buddy" Maturkanich.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon St., Monroe, Ohio, with Father Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2019