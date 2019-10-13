Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
330 Lebanon Street
Monroe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Wyncoop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia L. Wyncoop


1937 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia L. Wyncoop Obituary
Marcia L. Wyncoop, 82, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Ohio's , surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 23, 1937, in McKeesport, to parents Arthur and Victoria Maturkanich, and raised her family in Greensburg. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a thoughtful and loyal friend, who lived out her faith as a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Marcia will be greatly missed by her husband, Charles Wyncoop; daughters, Susan (Ty) Hare and Sharon (Clay) Uber; sister, Judith (John) Cochenour; sister-in-law, Alice Maturkanich; grandchildren, Kathryn (Mike) Cunko, Matthew (Jessica) Hare, Alexandra Uber (Nick Graziano) and Sean Uber (Amanda Cohen); and great-grandson, Dante Graziano. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Arthur "Buddy" Maturkanich.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon St., Monroe, Ohio, with Father Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now