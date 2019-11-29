|
Marcia M. Swartz, 37, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 19, 1982, in Mt Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles Boden and Stephanie Zalac, of Greensburg. Marcia enjoyed volunteering for Wildlife Works, in Youngwood. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved children, Chase Crowell and Sunny Crowell, both of Greensburg; her brother, Joseph Boden, of Youngwood; and the father of her children, William Crowell, of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses. For online condolences, visit www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2019