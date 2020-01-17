Home

William O Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Marcia M. Williams

Marcia M. Williams Obituary
Marcia Marie Williams, 68, of McKeesport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She is survived by her children, David M. Williams, of McKeesport, Mariah Folk (Angie) Soldati, of McKeesport, and Josh Williams, of Monroeville; grandsons, Nathaniel and Patrick; she is also survived by her sister, Colleen D. Williams, of McKeesport; brother, Mark (Mary) Williams, of Oklahoma; and sister, RoiLyn (John) Smith, of Peters Township. Marcia was predeceased by her parents, Doris Jean (Leger) and Roy Francis Williams.
Arrangements were entrusted to the WM. O PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., Pitcairn.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 17, 2020
