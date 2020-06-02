Marcy L. Gineris
1974 - 2020
Marcy Lynn Gineris, 45, of Woodstock, Va., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Marcy was born Nov. 9, 1974, in Greensburg, and was the daughter of Lee Sterner and the late Deborah (Balko) Sterner, of Woodstock Va. She was a graduate California University of Pennsylvania, and served as a website designer during her career. She retired from Eastern Mennonite University. Marcy enjoyed reading, the beach, music, caring for her family and spending time with her grandson, Liam. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Jeff Gineris, of Woodstock, Va.; one daughter, Kathrine Hullihen and husband, Jamie, of Edinburg, Va., and son, Connor Lee, of the home; one grandchild, Liam Hullihen; a sister, Lisa Sterner, of Christiansburg, Va.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at a later time.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.
