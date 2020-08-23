1/1
Margaret A. Ambrose
1928 - 2020
Margaret A. Ambrose, 91, of Greensburg, died peacefully, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 17, 1928, in Springdale, daughter of the late John and Eva Bobak Felock. Marge was a graduate of Springdale High School Class of 1947. She worked at Alcoa in New Kensington before her marriage to the love of her life. She had a love of plants and flowers, and in her later years, worked at Henderson Greenhouse in Greensburg while her children were in school. Her greatest and most important job, though, was raising her family. While our father was the head of the family, this extraordinary woman was the nucleus and foundation. She loved us fiercely and filled our lives with cherished memories and our hearts with a legacy of love that we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, and good friend who will be greatly missed. Marge was the last remaining member of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Ambrose; and her five brothers, Andrew, William, Peter, and Harry Felock, and Michael Felack; and three sisters, Helen Haluscak, of Lower Burrell, and Annie and Nellie Felock, who died as infants. She is survived by her devoted children, Cynthia Stoner and her husband, Frank, Jeff Ambrose and his wife, Donna, Scott Ambrose and his wife, Margie, and Barbara Mumau and her husband, Paul, all of Greensburg; grandsons, Ryan Ambrose and his wife, Tiffany, of Quincy, Mass., and Justin Ambrose and his wife, Vicki, of Pittsburgh; and great-grandchildren, Melina and Alexandra Ambrose, of Pittsburgh, and Nico Ambrose, of Quincy, Mass. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. A private funeral liturgy will take place in the funeral home, followed by private interment in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. The family kindly asks for no flowers. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
