Margaret Ann (Lucas) Bart, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Greensburg. Mrs. Bart was born March 23, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Bonkovich Lucas. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church of Mt. Pleasant. Margaret was a graduate of the former Hurst High School. She had been employed as a seamstress for many years for the former AMCO Company in Norvelt. Margaret enjoyed doing word games and puzzles, but most of all, spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving family: her husband, Gregory G. Bart; her sons, Dr. Christopher T. Bart and Kerry Sullivan, of Warren, Ohio, and Sean M. Bart and Nicole, of Irwin; her beloved grandchildren, Caitlin Dinet (Nate), C.J. Pietragallo, Brandon Bart and Maggie Bart; and by her great-grandchildren, Mia Dinet and Luca Dinet. Margaret is also survived by her brothers, Emil Lucas, of United, and her twin brother, Bernard Lucas, of Greensburg; and by her sister-in-law, Pauline Lucas, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Kevin R. Bart, in 1990; and several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Entombment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at RNC and Bridges Hospice for the wonderful care that Margaret received. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019