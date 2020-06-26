Margaret Alice (Woolslayer) Jezik passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 99, in the comfort of her children. Margaret, also lovingly called Peg/Peggy, was born Nov. 12, 1920, in Tarentum, the daughter of the late George and Ethel Mae (Householder) Woolslayer. She resided in the Tarentum/Brackenridge area as a child, and then moved to Natrona Heights, where she lived for more than 70 years as a homemaker. She graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1938. Margaret was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church, Natrona Heights. She loved raising her four children and being with her grandchildren; visiting with her huge family, including her many nieces and nephews; taking care of her home; gardening; doing crossword puzzles; and watching her "Play"--General Hospital. Margaret was loved by her entire family and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joseph J. Jezik Sr.; and prior to that, her first husband of four years, Eugene T. Ewing, who died while serving his country in World War II. She is survived by her three sons, Eugene (Karen) Ewing, of Cheswick, Barry (Janet) Ewing, of Butler, and Joseph (Charlene) Jezik Jr., of Verona; her daughter, Marilyn (Mark) Francis, of Mt. Lebanon; four grandchildren, Beth and Laura Jezik, both of San Diego, Calif., Scott Ewing and Jennifer Ewing Karpinski, of Greensburg; and great-granddaughters, Amanda Ewing, of Natrona Heights, and Crystal (Nick) Kane, of Butler. She was the last of 10 children; preceded in death by her brothers, George, John, Floyd, James,and Robert Woolslayer; sisters, Edna Mae Foeks, Marian W. Lehman, Helen Morford and Martha J. Valasek. Because of the current covid-19 health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and burial for Margaret will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1333 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.