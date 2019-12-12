Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Crabtree, PA
View Map
Resources
Margaret A. Karazsia


1920 - 2019
Margaret A. Karazsia Obituary
Margaret A. (Ribar) Karazsia, 99, of Crabtree, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in William Penn Care Center. She was born June 22, 1920, in New Alexandria, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Bennik Ribar. Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew Church. After retiring from West Penn Power Co., she was the receptionist at her son's salon, Hair Fashions by Robert in Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Karazsia; a son, Robert A. Karazsia; and a grandson, Mark Givogri. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane Givogri, of Delmont; four sons, George (Sue), of Crabtree, John (Connie), of Florida, formerly of Latrobe, Bill (Kathy), of Washington Township, and Thomas (Mary), of Greensburg; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Karazsia; nine grandchildren, Kim Parisi (Joe), George "Jute" (Molly), Kevin (Erin), Bill, Scott and Megan Karazsia, Tomi Marie Howard (Craig) and Bryan (Ericka) and Kristen Karazsia; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Kocian, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Margaret at her funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, OSB celebrating. Private interment will be in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. Margaret's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of William Penn Care Center for the loving and compassionate care of their mother. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
