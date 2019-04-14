Margaret Ann "Peggy" Michel, 89, of Marengo, Ohio, formerly of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at home. She was born on October 16, 1929 in Greensburg, to the late Otto R. and Jennie E. (Anderson) Johnson. Peggy graduated from Greensburg High School in 1947. She met the love of her life, Carl A. Michel, after his discharge from the Air Force and return from being stationed in Germany. They were married Sept. 4, 1964. Together they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage, before Carl's passing in 2016. In addition to being a homemaker, Peggy helped Carl manage and work the 3C Fruit Farm, in Sunbury, Ohio, for nearly 25 years. She was later a store cashier for Townley's IGA, in Sunbury, Ohio. Peggy loved animals and owned and cared for several pets over the years. She enjoyed traveling to Pennsylvania for family holidays, eating out with friends and spending time with her next-door neighbors, with whom she was especially close. The family wishes to express thanks to them for looking after Peggy and providing companionship in her later years. Peggy is survived by her niece, Brenda (Dave) Sherbondy, of Ligonier, and their daughter, Kelsey Sherbondy, of Washington, D.C.; and brother-in-law, Elmer Keyser, of Stahlstown. In addition to her husband, Carl, Peggy was predeceased in death by her son, Richard E. Michel; and sister-in-law, Janet Keyser.

Friends were received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the DEVORE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 637 N. St. 61, Sunbury, Ohio, where service immediately followed with Pastor Adam Sonchai officiating. Additional visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday, April 15, 2019, at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a prayer service will immediately follow with the Rev. John Flower officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 14, 2019