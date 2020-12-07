Margaret A." Peggy" Rafferty, 85, of Johnstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Arbutus Park Manor, surrounded in love by family. Peggy had been a beloved sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed, but those who miss her are comforted by the fact that she lived a full, faithful and impactful life. Everyone describes her as kind, sweet and comforting. At the same time, Peggy was fun, happy and competitive. She was selfless, always focusing her energy and love on others. She touched many and forged many strong friendships that lasted her lifetime. Peggy was married to Ray Rafferty, the love of her life, for 63 wonderful years. They met at the former Johnstown Catholic High School and they spent their lives raising their children together, enjoying their grandchildren and the many friends they made over the years. Peggy was with Ray at Arbutus Park Manor where they remained a strong team through life's later challenges. Ray supported her to the end with care and unending love. Peggy grew up in a loving family of 10 children. She attended St. Columba Grade School and the former Johnstown Catholic High School. For years, Peggy volunteered as the treasurer of OMOS Assistance Ministry, and as the historian for the Ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. She worked as a cafeteria worker at Our Mother of Sorrows School, and later worked in the office at GAP Credit Union while Ray was serving as the treasurer. Peggy was born Nov. 5, 1935, in Johnstown, daughter of James and Margaret (Suttmiller) Kiniry. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Monsignor Joseph Kiniry, James Kiniry, Brother Richard Kiniry HC; and sisters, Marianne Kiniry and Patty (Dave) Krill. She is survived by loving husband Raymond H. Rafferty; loving children, Kathy Osinski (Michael), Mary Hanley (Charles), Joann Wilson (John), Colleen Brozetti (John J.) and Raymond J. Rafferty (Ann); her nephew, Dan Krill (Kim); her sister, Sister Bridget Kiniry, of Dominican Sisters of Sparkill, N.Y.; brothers, Michael Kiniry (Ruth), of Florida, Monsignor Larry Kiniry, of Greensburg, and Brother Tom Kiniry (Carol), of Fairfield, Pa.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Peggy was very close to her 15 grandchildren and they loved her dearly: Anna Osinski, Peter Osinski, and John Osinski (fiancee Elizabeth Johnson), Donald Hanley (Taja), Erin Raubenstine (Adam), Patrick Hanley (Krista), Ryan Wilson (Trista), Greg Wilson, Kristen Wilson, Bridget Pamphilis (Shane), Justin Brozzetti (Annemarie), Chris Brozetti, James, Sean and Molly Rafferty. She loved to cradle her 14 great-grandchildren, Tyler Goodman, Owen and Della Hanley, Colin, Kyle, and Caroline Raubenstine, Landon, Sopheria, Maverick, Oliver and Memphis Wilson, Evelyn Pamphilis, and Emile and Jules Brozzetti. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy Rafferty's name to the Angel Fund of Arbutus Park Manor, 207 Ottawa St., Johnstown, PA 15904, or to Our Mother of Sorrows Assistance Ministry, 415 Tioga St., Johnstown, PA 15905. Due to covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends, to be announced when scheduled. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to FRANK DUCA FUNERAL HOME, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, PA 15905. Condolences may be sent through www.ducafuneralhome.com
