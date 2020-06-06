Margaret Anne Robinson, 94, of West Newton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1925, in Flint Hill, Va., a daughter of the late Edwin and Katheryn (Beahm) Clendenon. Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church, West Newton, and was formerly employed by the VFW and Dairyland, both in West Newton. She was loved and will be missed by family and many friends. Surviving are five children, Nancy R. Allen and husband, Bob, Linda Sloan and husband, Robert, Rhett Robinson and Maggie, Lance Robinson and Meridith and Rene Ehrhardt; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Robinson; brothers, John Russell, Chuck and Jimmy Clendenon; and sisters, Sheila Mason, Phyliss Curry and Ruth Stoiff. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. For everyone's protection, please abide by the state's directives that masks are to be worn and social distancing be maintained. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 S. Sixth St., West Newton, PA 15089. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 6, 2020.