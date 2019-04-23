Margaret A. Staigvil, amazing mother, wife, daughter and grandmother, of Penn, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home. She was born in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Rocco DeVincentis and Margaret (Drylie) O'Lear. She was a member of the Willam E. Gelston Chapter No. 435 Order of the Eastern Star Greensburg, Jeannette Court Order of the Amaranth No. 25, past president of the Harrison City Women's Club and was past member of the Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Miller, stepfather, Greg O'Lear, and aunt, Artie Govora. Prior to retirement, she worked as a billing supervisor and loved to cook and bake and was loved by all. Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Michael, "fur babies" Marley, Charley, Gunner and Holly, all of Penn; daughter-in-law, Leigh Ann Miller; and granddaughters, Charlotte and Ashley, all of Columbia, Md.; stepbrother, Dominick DeVincentis; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. The Amaranth will hold services at 7 p.m. and the Eastern Star will follow at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist with medical bills. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.