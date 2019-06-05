Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Margaret Stehney
Margaret A. Stehney


Margaret A. Stehney Obituary
Margaret Ann Stehney, 92, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in the Vincentian Home, Pittsburgh. She was born March 5, 1927, in Butler, a daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Slater Leyland. Margaret was a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Prior to her retirement, Margaret was a school teacher for Pittsburgh city schools. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette, where she served as lector and was a member of the church's Resurrection Choir and its Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul Stehney; sisters, Loretta Leyland and Dolores Fruit; and brothers, Joseph, William "Harry" and John Leyland. She is survived by her sister, Gail M. Beitle and husband Roy, of Canonsburg; a brother, Victor Leyland, of Trenton, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Leyland, of Connecticut, Louise Leyland, of Butler, and Carol Leyland, of York; a brother-in-law, John Fruit, of Benbrook, Texas; her caregiver, Isabel Larkin, of Irwin; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 5, 2019
