Margaret Ann Stehney, 92, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in the Vincentian Home, Pittsburgh. She was born March 5, 1927, in Butler, a daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Slater Leyland. Margaret was a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Prior to her retirement, Margaret was a school teacher for Pittsburgh city schools. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette, where she served as lector and was a member of the church's Resurrection Choir and its Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul Stehney; sisters, Loretta Leyland and Dolores Fruit; and brothers, Joseph, William "Harry" and John Leyland. She is survived by her sister, Gail M. Beitle and husband Roy, of Canonsburg; a brother, Victor Leyland, of Trenton, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Leyland, of Connecticut, Louise Leyland, of Butler, and Carol Leyland, of York; a brother-in-law, John Fruit, of Benbrook, Texas; her caregiver, Isabel Larkin, of Irwin; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.