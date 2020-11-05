Margaret A. Stout, 70, of Weltytown, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born July 23, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary S. (Soflak) Sosko. Prior to retirement she worked in the emergency room at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Margaret enjoyed sewing and her grandkids. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Timothy Sosko, and a sister, Mary Susan Tischke. She is survived by her husband, Vaun H. Stout Sr., her son, Vaun H. Stout Jr. and wife, Rhea, of Acme, her daughter, Sherry Prentice and husband, Robert, of New Sewickley, five grandchildren, Madison and Brayden Prentice and Ayla, Mena and Vaun Stout, three sisters, Loretta Culver, of Buffalo, N.Y., Joanne Kiliany, of Mt. Pleasant, and Genevieve Snively, of Weltytown, four brothers, Eugene, of Tarrs, and Thomas, Sylvester "Terry" and John Sosko, all of Weltytown, and several nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with Pastor Scott Leichliter, of Fairview Church of God, officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 215 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697. www.bachafh.com
