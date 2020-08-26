Margaret A. (Dixon) Tobin, 85, of Lower Burrell, daughter of Betty Carney Dixon and William Dixon, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Margie (as she liked to be called) lived all her life in the valley. Margie was of the Protestant faith and worked as a purchaser of supplies at Allegheny Valley Hospital. We who are left behind cherish all the wonderful memories she made with her family and friends. She was a great cook, had a wonderful gift of hospitality and she made you feel at home right away. Margie loved to laugh and joke with her grandkids, who liked to call her Grambo. She always remembered everyone's birthday and anniversary. Holidays at her home were the best. She would give you her last dollar and never expect it back. We thank God that we were so blessed to have her in our lives. Margie is survived by her son, Thomas and his wife, Patricia Tobin, of Leechburg; sister, Betty June Thomey, of Washington Township; brother, William Dixon and his wife, Martha, of Upper Burrell; sister-in-law, Darlene Dixon, of Arnold; six grandchildren, Nikki and Jamie Traficante, Ricky and Aleace Mathews, Shawn Tobin, Cara and Rich Petrak, Amy and Doug McCarthey and Jason and Katie Tobin; and 15 great-grandchildren, Carley, Taylynn, Jacob, Tommy, Lucas, Brady, Bella, Wyatt, Macy, Jack, Nola, Avia, Jett, Liam and baby Traficante. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Pup" Tobin; children, Carla Tobin and Peggy Mathews; granddaughter, Kelly Bell; sister, Patricia Ewing; and brother, James Dixon. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Visit dusterfh.com
