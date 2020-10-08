Margaret Marge Wittmann Zender passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, while surrounded by her family. She fought long and hard in her battle after an infection and further complications from a hip replacement surgery in early 2019. Margaret was raised in Beechview, graduating from South Hills High School. She started her career a young woman in the secretary pool for Bell Telephone in downtown Pittsburgh. When starting her young family, she chose Bethel Park as their home, and has since resided there for 56 years while working hard as an office organizer and exacting numerous types of reports for the company. She excelled and enjoyed her position for more than 30 years. Margaret always enjoyed pool parties at her home with friends and family as well as picnics at the seashore and also country music and dancing. She was also a very accomplished seamstress and cook. She was a beautiful woman, mother, daughter and grandmother. She always had a smile and laugh at the ready and knew how to enjoy life! She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Carl Frederick and Olive Clayr Wittmann; and beloved brother, Carl "Bub" Wittmann. She is survived by her loving children, Craig Zender and Laura Weiss; and her two grandchildren, Melissa and Marty Zender, whom she adored. Services and interment are private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
.