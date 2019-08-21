Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church
North Huntingdon, PA
Margaret Andrews Obituary
Margaret (Locke) Andrews, 89, of Elizabeth, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Anne Home, in Greensburg. She was born in Wilmerding, the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Casey) Locke. Margaret was a member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church, of Elizabeth, and also a member of its confraternity of Christian Mothers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles John Andrews; a son, Charles Joseph Andrews; a sister, Rita Kain; and a brother, Edward Locke. Margaret is survived by four children, Regis John Andrews and his wife, Jody, of Florida, Paul Edward Andrews and his wife, Julie, of Colorado, Peggy Fuga and her husband, Dave, of North Huntingdon, and Lawrence James Andrews and his wife, Melissa, of Cheswick; six grandchildren, Julia Andrews (Michael), Jared Andrews (Ashley), Marie Tatarek (Stanley), Casey Fuga, Grant Andrews and Brenden Andrews; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Colton James and Myles. Also surviving are three brothers, James, of Level Green, Thomas, of Plum, and Norman Locke, of North Versailles; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth.
For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2019
