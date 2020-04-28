Home

Margaret B. Kopach


1922 - 2020
Margaret B. Kopach Obituary
Margaret B. "Mimi" Kopach, 98, of Stroal Acres, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. Born Jan. 28, 1922, in Roscoe, she was the daughter of John and Mary Kovalak Koval. Margaret was the last surviving of her immediate family. Margaret was a member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Charleroi. She enjoyed watching all of the Pittsburgh professional teams, loved to watch golf on TV and figure skating. Her greatest love though was her two grandsons, watching them grow and spending time with them. Margaret is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Catherine and Charles I. Boyer, of Irwin; two grandsons, Charles A. Boyer and Joseph H. Boyer, both of Irwin; three nephews, George Gross and John and Frank Koval; a special girl in her life, Kristen, and her loving grand-dog, Oscar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kopach; a son, Joseph Kopach; four brothers, John, Joseph, Frank and Martin (Teenie) Koval; and three sisters, Mary Metz, Ann Gross and Pauline Kimmel. The family would like to thank the wonderful at home caregivers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Charleroi Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 825 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
