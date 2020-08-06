Margaret Bash

Margaret "Peggy" Bash, 95, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Helena Hartman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bash Sr.; son, Kenneth D. Bash; daughters, Helena A. Bash and Shirley J. Edgar; two brothers; and one sister. Peggy loved arts and crafts, sewing, bingo and country music but especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Rose Weidenhoff, of Tarentum, Barbara (Edward L.) Zimmerman, of Lower Burrell, and Charles W. (Charla) Bash Jr., of New Kensington; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Sherman Hartman, of Tarentum; and sister, Loris Ann Adams, of California. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where services will be held at noon Friday with Pastor Dean Ward officiating, followed by burial in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights. We are adhering to CDC guidelines and masks are required. www.giglerfuneralhome.com
