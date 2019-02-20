Home

Margaret C. Stauffer


1927 - 2019
Margaret C. Stauffer Obituary
Margaret C. Stauffer, 91, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, at Westmoreland Manor. She was the daughter of the late James and Christina Stevenson. She was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Ochiltree, Aireshire, Scotland. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Prather; sister, Christina Hoffer and her husband, Sam; niece, Karina; and brothers, William and James. She retired from PowerX Corp. after 26 years of service. She is survived by her sons, Robert Coups and Richard Stauffer; brother, George; grandson, Bradley Coups; granddaughters, Dana Chambers and Danielle Coups; great-grandsons, Michael Chambers, Chase Coups, Gage Lloyd, and Kai Coups; great-granddaughters, Rachael Chambers, Ava Coups and Cali Coups; great-great-grandson, Owen Chambers; and a large number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per her wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no public viewing.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 20, 2019
