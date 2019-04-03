Margaret C. (Bartello) Venzin, 89, of Westmoreland City, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Keystone, Pa., a daughter of the late Benny and Matilda (Castalino) Bartello. Margaret was a retired cafeteria worker from the Norwin High School of the Norwin School District. She is a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking, loved spending time with her friends and family. She was a gentle soul and good listener. Margaret was a sports fan of the Jeannette Jayhawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Venzin, as well as her sister, Marian Sinclair. Surviving are two sons, David M. Venzin and his wife, Christine, of Latrobe, and Roy Venzin, of Westmoreland City; also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Oak Hill Nursing Center and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for their loving care of Margaret. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC.

