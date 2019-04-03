Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Venzin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret C. Venzin


1929 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret C. Venzin Obituary
Margaret C. (Bartello) Venzin, 89, of Westmoreland City, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Keystone, Pa., a daughter of the late Benny and Matilda (Castalino) Bartello. Margaret was a retired cafeteria worker from the Norwin High School of the Norwin School District. She is a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking, loved spending time with her friends and family. She was a gentle soul and good listener. Margaret was a sports fan of the Jeannette Jayhawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Venzin, as well as her sister, Marian Sinclair. Surviving are two sons, David M. Venzin and his wife, Christine, of Latrobe, and Roy Venzin, of Westmoreland City; also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Oak Hill Nursing Center and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for their loving care of Margaret. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now