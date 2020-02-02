|
Margaret "Peg" Chilko, 85, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bayberry Place in Lower Burrell. She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in McKeesport, to the late Richard and Margaret Gibbons, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Chilko was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. She was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. She studied art at the University of Evansville. Peg enjoyed sketching, painting and sculpting, and was a member of the Allegheny Valley Artist Association. She also did volunteer work creating floral arrangements for a local hospital. Peg was also an avid seamstress who enjoyed vacations with her family and baking delicious desserts. Peg was very proud of her Irish heritage. She will be missed and remembered for her fun-loving nature, love of music and animals and her great sense of style. She is survived by her three children, Cynthia Finn, Carol Cable, of Lower Burrell, and Michael Chilko, of Allegheny Township; granddaughter, Mallory (Ryan) Hendricks; and great-grandson, Silas Hendricks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Chilko; and her sister, Marianne Henry. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bayberry Place and 365 Hospice. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Masry Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.