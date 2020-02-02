Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Chilko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Chilko


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Chilko Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Chilko, 85, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bayberry Place in Lower Burrell. She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in McKeesport, to the late Richard and Margaret Gibbons, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Chilko was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. She was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. She studied art at the University of Evansville. Peg enjoyed sketching, painting and sculpting, and was a member of the Allegheny Valley Artist Association. She also did volunteer work creating floral arrangements for a local hospital. Peg was also an avid seamstress who enjoyed vacations with her family and baking delicious desserts. Peg was very proud of her Irish heritage. She will be missed and remembered for her fun-loving nature, love of music and animals and her great sense of style. She is survived by her three children, Cynthia Finn, Carol Cable, of Lower Burrell, and Michael Chilko, of Allegheny Township; granddaughter, Mallory (Ryan) Hendricks; and great-grandson, Silas Hendricks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Chilko; and her sister, Marianne Henry. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bayberry Place and 365 Hospice. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Masry Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -