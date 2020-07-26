1/1
Margaret Chudy
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Kozma) Chudy, 89, formerly of Cheswick, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Otterbein Retirement Community, Lebanon, Ohio. She was born July 29, 1930, in Springdale, to the late Alexander and Mary (Kaper) Kozma. On Feb. 13, 1965, she married the love of her life and best friend, Frank Chudy, who preceded her Oct. 8, 2008. Margaret enjoyed walking, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with friends. Her greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Maryann (John) Powell, of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Frank Chudy, of Enterprise, Ala.; four grandchildren, Bryan, Brendan, Alex and Daria; a brother, Alex Kozma; and a nephew, John (Darlene) Kosmal. Due to covid-19, services will be private for her immediate family, and burial will be in Deer Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled through the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Otterbein Benevolent Fund, 585 North State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036. Please visit our page to sign her guestbook or leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved