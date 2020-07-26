Margaret (Kozma) Chudy, 89, formerly of Cheswick, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Otterbein Retirement Community, Lebanon, Ohio. She was born July 29, 1930, in Springdale, to the late Alexander and Mary (Kaper) Kozma. On Feb. 13, 1965, she married the love of her life and best friend, Frank Chudy, who preceded her Oct. 8, 2008. Margaret enjoyed walking, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with friends. Her greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Maryann (John) Powell, of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Frank Chudy, of Enterprise, Ala.; four grandchildren, Bryan, Brendan, Alex and Daria; a brother, Alex Kozma; and a nephew, John (Darlene) Kosmal. Due to covid-19, services will be private for her immediate family, and burial will be in Deer Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled through the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Otterbein Benevolent Fund, 585 North State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036. Please visit our page to sign her guestbook or leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
