John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Margaret Coffer
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
615 Division St.
Jeannette, PA
Margaret Coffer


1928 - 2020
Margaret Coffer Obituary
Margaret "Margie" Coffer, 91, of Penn, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in the Greensburg Nursing Center.She was born May 11, 1928, in Penn, a daughter of the late Alex and Emma Jane Pendrotti Litrun.Prior to her retirement, Margaret was employed by the former Lincoln Hills Country Club in North Huntingdon for many years.She was a member of the former St. Boniface Church in Penn, and a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Margie was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lynne Schulte; brothers, Michael and Alex Litrun; and a sister, Helen Graft. She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Edward Coffer; her daughters, Jane Epstein, of Latrobe, Janna Adler, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Margie Gallagher and husband, Michael, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Jill Staney, Paul Staney (Tanis), Erin Leydig (Eric), Christine Naples (Darrin), Jackie Butler (Rich) and Tricia Bossy (Pedro); great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nikki, Isabella, Jay, Dominic, Anthony, Zach, Jacob, Brandon, Madison and Katelyn; three great-great-grandchildren, Lila, Parker and Connor; a sister-in-law,Betty Litrun, of Penn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant.Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
