Margaret "Margie" DeNezza, 93, of Penn, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 6, 1927, in Penn, a daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Josephine Lapina Maffessanti. In addition to her parents, Margie was predeceased by brothers, Ernest, Mathew, and Frank Maffessanti. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra D'Angelo and husband Frank, and Suzette DeNezza; and a grandson, Robert Tourney. When God sent Margie's soul to Earth on her birthday in 1927, there was a small glitch. Instead of the hospital in New York near the theater district of Broadway, she landed on Burrell Hill in Penn. From a very young age, Margie knew she belonged on stage, singing, dancing, performing or at the very least, designing and creating the costumes for those who did just that. Life, however, had other plans for her. Married twice, she had two daughters who sincerely believed that she was the best mother in the world. In addition to becoming an accomplished seamstress, she sang with the Sweet Adelines Choral Group, gave generously of her time to the Sisters to Sisters Charitable Organization, and was a faithful, forever friend to so many. Margie traveled extensively throughout her life and maintained friendships all over the world. In her beloved Jamaica, she helped many needy families who considered her one of their own. Her loving grandson, Robbie, holds her forever close to his heart. "Fly little sparrow into the waiting arms of your Mother." As per Margie's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services are private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store