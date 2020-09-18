1/
Margaret Diana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Brenda" Diana, 79, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Prior to her retirement, she was a seamstress with amazing talent. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Diana Jr.; a daughter, Francie Diana, and a brother, Larry Kuhn. She is survived by her daughters, Anita Ralph (Ron), of New Stanton, and Pam Grubb (Scott), of South Carolina; granddaughters, Brooke Heiple (Josh), Diana Daw (Elia) and Katie Grubb; great-grandsons, Dominic and Keaton; sister, Jo Anne Pastirik; and a special friend, Cori Fye. Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, family requests a donation to Brenda's favorite charity, ASPCA. In accordance with the COVID regulations, masks are to be worn. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Interment
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved