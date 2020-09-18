Margaret Diana

Margaret "Brenda" Diana, 79, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Prior to her retirement, she was a seamstress with amazing talent. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Diana Jr.; a daughter, Francie Diana, and a brother, Larry Kuhn. She is survived by her daughters, Anita Ralph (Ron), of New Stanton, and Pam Grubb (Scott), of South Carolina; granddaughters, Brooke Heiple (Josh), Diana Daw (Elia) and Katie Grubb; great-grandsons, Dominic and Keaton; sister, Jo Anne Pastirik; and a special friend, Cori Fye. Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, family requests a donation to Brenda's favorite charity, ASPCA. In accordance with the COVID regulations, masks are to be worn. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
