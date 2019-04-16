Home

Margaret Dufalla, 92, of Irwin, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born to John and Anna Chema Steranko in Braddock. Her husband, John Dufalla; son, Harry Andrew Dufalla; and her five brothers and one sister predeceased her. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Paterline (Jack), of West Newton, and Donna Sayrs (H. Paul, deceased), of Delray Beach, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Rosetta Volpe Dufalla, of Coraopolis; grandchildren, Milo Paterline, Nicholas "Carlo" Paterline, Jamie Howser (Jesse) and Marie Dufalla; great-grandson, Toby Howser; sibling, Helen Mihalik, of North Versailles; and her nieces and nephews. She lived a rich, full life as a caring wife, loving mother and gracious hostess. Jack and Margaret were married for 57 years and enjoyed their winters in Spring Hill, Fla., as snowbirds with cherished friends. She loved to sing in the choir, assist in social events and utilize her keen memory to win at cribbage, bunko, bingo or cards. Her quiet, gentle and patient nature will be forever etched in our hearts. A heartfelt thanks to Robin, Tom and Marybeth, her special angels. Her remaining months were spent in Delray Beach battling cancer.
A late spring Russian Orthodox Mass will precede interment at Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 16, 2019
