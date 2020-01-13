|
Margaret Elizabeth Baker, 86, of Wyano, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 22, 1933, in South Huntingdon Township and was a daughter of the late Albert and Christina McGinnis McIntyre. A homemaker, she was a member of the Wyano CPT Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Harry Baker, brother Lewis McIntyre and half brother Jacob Lisbon. She is survived by two sons, Harry Baker and wife Mary, of Mt. Pleasant, and Henry Baker and wife Tonia, of Wyano; two daughters, Christina Davison, of Mt. Pleasant, and Kimberly Bowland, of Coulter; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, George McIntyre Sr.; half sister, Mary Lisbon; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday with Pastor Matthew Birch officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
The family would like to thank hospice nurses Erika and Charlie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyano CPT Fellowship.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020