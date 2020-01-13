Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Baker


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Baker Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Baker, 86, of Wyano, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 22, 1933, in South Huntingdon Township and was a daughter of the late Albert and Christina McGinnis McIntyre. A homemaker, she was a member of the Wyano CPT Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Harry Baker, brother Lewis McIntyre and half brother Jacob Lisbon. She is survived by two sons, Harry Baker and wife Mary, of Mt. Pleasant, and Henry Baker and wife Tonia, of Wyano; two daughters, Christina Davison, of Mt. Pleasant, and Kimberly Bowland, of Coulter; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, George McIntyre Sr.; half sister, Mary Lisbon; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday with Pastor Matthew Birch officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
The family would like to thank hospice nurses Erika and Charlie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyano CPT Fellowship.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -