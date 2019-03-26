Margaret E. Barber Basiorka, 102, of Dilliner, Pa. formerly of Greensboro (Cabbage Flats), Pa., passed away at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Point Manor Personal Care Home, Point Marion, Pa. She was born June 6, 1916, in Everson, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Dora) Barber. Mrs. Basiorka was a graduate of Alverton High School and resided in the Dilliner and Greensboro areas most of her life. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, in Greensboro, until the church's closing, and was currently was a member at St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels. Mrs. Basiorka enjoyed cooking and baking and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She married James M. Basiorka Sept. 10, 1938, who died May 24, 1994. Surviving are a son, Dennis J. Basiorka (Mary Jane), of Carmichaels; two daughters, Loretta G. Johnson, of Pittsburgh, and Brenda Pekar (Richard), of Dilliner; 14 grandchildren, Laura Renta (Ron), Colleen Bergy, Christina Johnson (Daniel), Darryl Basiorka, Lance Basiorka (Laura), Craig Johnson (Debbie), Michelle Eritz (Bob), Mark Johnson, Dennis Basiorka Jr. (Jennifer), Tammy Loar, Timothy Basiorka (Renee), Raquel Evans (Gary), Richard Pekar Jr. (Allison) and Mandy Washington (Bryan); 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Loretta L. Basiorka, of Munster, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are a son, James M. Basiorka; four brothers, John Barber, Andy Barber, George Barber and Bill Barber; three sisters, Rose Barber, Grace Brothers and Jean Barber; and a son-in-law, John Johnson.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 S. Vine St. (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection in St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer, as celebrant. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

