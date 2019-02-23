Home

Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Margaret E. Bates


1924 - 2019
Margaret E. Bates Obituary
Margaret Evelyn Bates, 94, of Latrobe, formerly of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 10, 1924, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Donato. She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Bates; a son, John T. Bates Jr.; a grandson, Ian B. Smith; two brothers, Joseph and Charles Donato; and a sister, Rose Arch. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa B. Smith and her husband, Bradley, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Mercedes B. McClintic and Ryland C. Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
