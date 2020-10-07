Margaret E. "Peg" Campbell, 79, formerly of Tarentum and Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, Brackenridge. She was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Franklin, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Lewis and Ruth (Mong) McClimans. Peg lived most of her life in Tarentum and the past six years in Natrona Heights. She was a homemaker and also worked a number of years for General Cleaning Services in Pittsburgh. Peg was of the Presbyterian faith and a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Peg especially enjoyed her pet dogs, doing word search books and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Jeffrey A. (Jody) Campbell, of Brackenridge, and Shelle L. Campbell and fiance John Bishop, of Latrobe; grandchildren Nathan (Brittany), Ali (Mike), Jeffrey and Tyler; and great-grandchildren Levi, Wyatt, Dane and Cole. Also surviving are her siblings Robert (JoAnn) McClimans and Jane (William) Karns, both of Franklin, Pa. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Campbell, and a brother, John McClimans. A private memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Dr. Dan Muttart, pastor of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Visit dusterfh.com
.