Margaret E. (Rebick) Charlesworth, 94, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Pittsburgh. She was born May 17, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Tisak Rebick. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. She enjoyed volunteering at the YWCA Thrift Shop and working the polls in the Fourth Ward district of Greensburg for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Charlesworth; daughter, Debra Charlesworth Crystaloski; and seven siblings. She is survived by her four children, Ronald Charlesworth (Roberta), of Aldie, Va., James Charlesworth, of Sacramento, Calif., Steve Charlesworth (Jennifer), of Glenn, Calif., and Vickie Charlesworth, of Davenport, Fla.; seven grandchildren, James Charlesworth Jr. (Victoria), John Charlesworth (Trina), Crystal McClung (Marshall), Matthew Charlesworth (Jacob Faulkner), Jamie Charlesworth, Kimberly Charlesworth (Ian Harris) and Christy Fidler (James); 10 great-grandchildren, Jace, Zadian, Isabella and Juliana Charlesworth, Hailey and Gavin McClung, Xyla Alexandra Harris and Hannah, Madison and Andrew Fidler; a sister, Mary Stepniak, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Margaret from 10:30 a.m until 12:10 p.m., the time of services, Saturday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA, Margaret's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2019