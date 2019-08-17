Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Charlesworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Charlesworth


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Charlesworth Obituary
Margaret E. (Rebick) Charlesworth, 94, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Pittsburgh. She was born May 17, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Tisak Rebick. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. She enjoyed volunteering at the YWCA Thrift Shop and working the polls in the Fourth Ward district of Greensburg for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Charlesworth; daughter, Debra Charlesworth Crystaloski; and seven siblings. She is survived by her four children, Ronald Charlesworth (Roberta), of Aldie, Va., James Charlesworth, of Sacramento, Calif., Steve Charlesworth (Jennifer), of Glenn, Calif., and Vickie Charlesworth, of Davenport, Fla.; seven grandchildren, James Charlesworth Jr. (Victoria), John Charlesworth (Trina), Crystal McClung (Marshall), Matthew Charlesworth (Jacob Faulkner), Jamie Charlesworth, Kimberly Charlesworth (Ian Harris) and Christy Fidler (James); 10 great-grandchildren, Jace, Zadian, Isabella and Juliana Charlesworth, Hailey and Gavin McClung, Xyla Alexandra Harris and Hannah, Madison and Andrew Fidler; a sister, Mary Stepniak, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Margaret from 10:30 a.m until 12:10 p.m., the time of services, Saturday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA, Margaret's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now