Margaret Ellen "Peggy" Patton Hobbs, of Greensburg, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother, Margaret McCance Patton; father, Richard Brown Patton; husband, John William Hobbs; brother, Richard Brown Patton II; stepmother, Estelle Taylor and Mable Gaches; mother-in-law, Dorothy Hobbs; a loving companion Kenny Gloor; and adopted daughter, Hazel Linderman. Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Hall; son, Daniel Hobbs; granddaughter, Rachel Hall; grandsons, Spencer Hall and Noah Peck; sister-in-law, Charlotte Patton; and adopted son, Richard Linderman. Peggy was a first- and second-grade teacher at Hempfield Schools for 30 years. After retirement, she became a travel agent and traveled the world. Her hobbies included caving, writing and photography. She graduated from Hampton High School in Allison Park in 1949 and Slippery Rock University in 1952. She leaves behind many well-loved friends from the SAG group and the Tap-a-Keg social society.
At her request, there will be no viewing. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., services at 6:30 p.m. and covered dish dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in West Point, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2019