Margaret E. Lohr, 86, of Penn, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born July 5, 1933, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Ellen (Wishart) Swanson. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Westmoreland Hospital as an EKG technician, and she was a member of Calvary Assembly Church in Irwin, Ascension Senior's Bocce League and the Tuesday Morning Early Birds Bowling League, where she was known as Huggy Bear. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. "Bumps" Lohr Sr.; a brother, Ken Swanson; two sisters, Betty Yeske and Louise Dufford; a daughter, Debbie Truxal; and a granddaughter, Tammy. She is survived by her children, Donna Lohr-Haley (Jim Wynne), of Jeannette, Robert W. Lohr Jr. (Michelle Linsenbigler), of Penn, and Shawn Lohr (Dawn), of Penn; 11 grandchildren, Darren, Danielle, Colin, Danny, Betty Jo, Amy, Jimmy, Mariah, Hailey, Dylan and Dallys; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Ross officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
