Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth (Vortish) Matz, 88, of Holiday Park, died peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019, at 4:25 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born June 8, 1931, in Wilkinsburg. She graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in 1949. She was an alumna of both Seton Hill University and the University of Pittsburgh, where she received her master's of social work. She completed her degrees while working full time and raising her two sons and two daughters. Early in her career, Peggy worked for Children and Youth Services of Allegheny County. She worked for years within the Kane Nursing Home system, primarily in McKeesport but eventually at every location as a consultant after retirement. She was involved for many years with the Order of the Eastern Star (Wilkinsburg Chapter 103, Pitcairn Corinth Chapter 229), ultimately acting as Worthy Matron from 1960-1961. She was very committed to Christ's Lutheran Church, serving on church council, as a liturgical deacon and as head of Christian education. Peggy is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Alexander Matz. They were married in December of 1958 after meeting at a church picnic volleyball game. Avid travelers, Peggy and Al enjoyed camping from coast to coast, including a monthlong trek through Alaska. She spent her last 20 years as a snowbird between Pittsburgh and Ocean Resorts on North Hutchinson Island, Fla., where her favorite pastime was reading a good book by the ocean. A lifelong Pirates and Steelers fan, Peggy was known to root enthusiastically for both. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine and Dortha (Dininger) Vortish; and her sister, Patricia (Richard) Baxmeier. She is survived by her brother, Phillip (Nancy) Vortish; sons, Eric (Alicia) Matz and Curtis (Kelly) Matz; daughters, Karen (Thomas) Palmer and Kristin (Jason) Ropchock; 10 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Christ's Lutheran Church, Murrysville. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will immediately follow in Christ's Lutheran Church Cemetery (Hankey Cemetery).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ's Lutheran Church general fund, 5330 Logan Ferry Road, Murrysville, PA 15668 or Redstone Highlands Hospice, www.redstonehighlands.org/@home. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 22, 2019