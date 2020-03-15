|
|
Margaret E. Picking, 66, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Canterbury Place Hospice in Pittsburgh after several years of illness. She was born Nov. 30, 1953, in Wilmington, Del., the daughter of Willis C. and Lois E. Picking, and moved to Western Pa. at age 7. She attended the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in political science, and the Ohio Northern University School of Law in Ada, Ohio. She was a veteran of the Army JAG Corps. Margaret was a career prosecutor of exceptional acumen. She began her post-military career as an assistant district attorney in Westmoreland County, and then served as an assistant state attorney general for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In 1989, she was appointed as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, a position she maintained with utmost pride until she was forced into retirement for health reasons in 2015. She was a voracious reader throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling around the world with friends until her health precluded it, and also enjoyed spending time at home with her late "best dog" Chang. Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Willis, in 2012. She is survived by her mother, Lois E. Picking, of Irwin; her brother, Dr. David C. Picking, of Allegheny Township; and her nephew, John E. Picking (fiancee Clare), of Lower Burrell, as well as numerous close friends and professional colleagues whom she cherished. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, preceded by a one -hour visitation at the GEISEL FUNERAL HOME in Chambersburg, Pa., with the Rev. Robert Macfarland officiating. Interment with military honors will immediately follow in Lincoln Cemetery in Chambersburg. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.