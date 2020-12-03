Margaret Elizabeth (DeVeny) Sangermano, 85, of Delmont, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born June 15, 1935, in York, daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Boblitz) DeVeny. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, Margaret was employed by Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, as a nurse's aide. She was Lutheran by faith. Margaret will be dearly missed by her beloved family. She is survived by her loving husband of nine years, Anthony Sangermano; children, Paula Rodenz (Nick Jr.), of Wendel, Linnett Terzolino (Maurus), of Jeannette, Alice Macey (Jack), of Jeannette, and Matthew Stoffan (Nichole), of White Hall; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
