1/
Margaret E. Sangermano
1935 - 2020-11-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Elizabeth (DeVeny) Sangermano, 85, of Delmont, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born June 15, 1935, in York, daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Boblitz) DeVeny. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, Margaret was employed by Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, as a nurse's aide. She was Lutheran by faith. Margaret will be dearly missed by her beloved family. She is survived by her loving husband of nine years, Anthony Sangermano; children, Paula Rodenz (Nick Jr.), of Wendel, Linnett Terzolino (Maurus), of Jeannette, Alice Macey (Jack), of Jeannette, and Matthew Stoffan (Nichole), of White Hall; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaia Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved