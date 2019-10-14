|
|
Margaret E. "Peggy" Sikora, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital. She was born March 6, 1945, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Clarence and Hazel Gallentine Grimm. Peggy was a 1963 graduate of the former East Huntingdon Township High School. She was formerly employed at Powerex in Youngwood and she was a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by three children, Barbara Kujawa and her husband, Richard, of Mt. Pleasant, Michael Sikora and his wife, Debbie, of Scottdale, and Matthew "Charlie" Sikora, of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Gresh and her husband, Gary, of Latrobe, Michael Sikora Jr., and his wife, Emily, of Fredrick, Md., Joseph Fagan III, of Pittsburgh, Kaitlyn Fagan, of Dayton Ohio, Andrew Sikora and his fiancee, Adrielle of Orlando, Fla., Alec Kujawa, of Mt. Pleasant, and Lyndsey Kujawa, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Madden, McKinley, Jackson, Zander, Ethan and Garrett; one brother, Frank Grimm and his wife, Nancy, of Scottdale; and one sister, Thelma McCormick and her husband, Jim, of Scottdale. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Martin W. Sikora, in 2008; her brothers, Lloyd, Clyde, Ivan, Bob, John, Ted and Dave Grimm; and a sister, Agnes Oldland.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Funeral Mass in Visitation Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019