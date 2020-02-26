|
Margaret E. Wood, 73, of Cowansburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center, with her family by her side. She was born April 27, 1946, in Reagantown, and was a daughter of the late Louis F. and Alice Bell (Mellinger) Trayter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Wood Sr.; a daughter, Claudine Wood; a brother, Arthur Trayter; and a sister, Ida Mae Byers. Prior to her retirement, Margie was a certified dietary manager, having worked at Baldock Heath Care Center in Irwin for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, watching TV shows and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved her dearly. Margie is survived by her daughter, Margaret Paulus, of Greensburg; three sons, Curtis Wood, of West Newton, Claude "Junior" Wood, of New Stanton, and Albert (Karen) Wood, of West Newton; 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joanne (Charlie) Moore and Donna (Billy) Dyson, both of Florida; sister-in-law, Joanie Trayter, of Ruffsdale; five brothers, Delmar (Francis) Trayter, of Ohio, John (Linda) Trayter, Edward (Cindy) Trayter, Ron (Sue) Trayter, all of Ruffsdale, and David (MaryBeth) Trayter, of Ohio; brother-in-law, Russell Byers, of Ruffsdale; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Margie will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m.Thursday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a service will be held in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.