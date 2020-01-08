|
Margaret Cycak Elmer, 88, of Rochester Hills, Mich., passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. She was born March 15, 1931, in Jeannette. Marge graduated from Jeannette High School in 1949 and went on to marry Charles Owen Elmer July 19, 1958. She was a cashier for ACME Supermarket in Pennsylvania and then a head cashier for ACO Hardware in Michigan. Marge volunteered at Crittenton Hospital for more than 25 years and she was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 351 for more than 35 years. She is survived by her husband, Charles Elmer; her children, Karen (Jeffrey) Ozan, Lori (Donald) Migdal and Randal Elmer; her grandchildren, Joshua, Sydney and Alexander; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at PIXLEY FUNERAL HOME, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester, MI. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with gathering beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service, at Pixley Funeral Home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020