Margaret Erceg
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Erceg, 98, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born Sept. 21, 1921, in Orient, Pa., to the late Anthony and Anne Verbanic Farkas, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Erceg was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting and crocheting, making many afghans over the years. She also enjoyed gardening with her late husband, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, David M. (Patty Jo) Erceg, of Natrona Heights; two grandchildren, Alan (Chelsea) Erceg and Shawn Erceg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Erceg, Jan. 2, 2020; brothers, Frank, George, Tony, Steve, and infant brother, John Farkas; and sisters, Ann Marra and Mary Vlasic. Private visitation, funeral services and burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations be made in her name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved