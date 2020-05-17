Margaret Erceg, 98, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born Sept. 21, 1921, in Orient, Pa., to the late Anthony and Anne Verbanic Farkas, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Erceg was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting and crocheting, making many afghans over the years. She also enjoyed gardening with her late husband, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, David M. (Patty Jo) Erceg, of Natrona Heights; two grandchildren, Alan (Chelsea) Erceg and Shawn Erceg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Erceg, Jan. 2, 2020; brothers, Frank, George, Tony, Steve, and infant brother, John Farkas; and sisters, Ann Marra and Mary Vlasic. Private visitation, funeral services and burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations be made in her name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.