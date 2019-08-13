Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Banner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret F. Banner


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret F. Banner Obituary
Margaret F. Banner, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Born Aug. 29, 1934, in Claridge, she is the daughter of the late Carl and Clementine Rudy Stepnick. She was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Prior to retirement, she was a former Gee Bee's employee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Banner Sr. Margaret is survived by children, Harry Banner Jr., of Norvelt, George Conklin, of Virginia, Barry Conklin, of Boswell, Terry Conklin, of Somerset, daughter, Deborah Pollack, of South Greensburg; sister, Clemy Raimondo; grandchildren, Justin Stopanik, Shawn Conklin, Joshua Conklin, of Somerset, Kevin Pollock Jr., Brent Pollock, of Greensburg, and Jesse Supanick, of Somerset; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Emily Jake, Heather Conklin and Haden Kimmel; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now