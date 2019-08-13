|
|
Margaret F. Banner, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Born Aug. 29, 1934, in Claridge, she is the daughter of the late Carl and Clementine Rudy Stepnick. She was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Prior to retirement, she was a former Gee Bee's employee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Banner Sr. Margaret is survived by children, Harry Banner Jr., of Norvelt, George Conklin, of Virginia, Barry Conklin, of Boswell, Terry Conklin, of Somerset, daughter, Deborah Pollack, of South Greensburg; sister, Clemy Raimondo; grandchildren, Justin Stopanik, Shawn Conklin, Joshua Conklin, of Somerset, Kevin Pollock Jr., Brent Pollock, of Greensburg, and Jesse Supanick, of Somerset; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Emily Jake, Heather Conklin and Haden Kimmel; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 13, 2019