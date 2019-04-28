Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Pifferetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret F. Pifferetti


1938 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret F. Pifferetti Obituary
Margaret F. (Gephardt) Pifferetti, 80, of New Stanton, died Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born May 10, 1938, daughter of the late Carl Paul and Evelyn Thelma (Downing) Gephardt. She was the beloved wife of Harry J. Pifferetti; mother of John Gootz (Janet), of Greensburg, Elizabeth Smith (James), of Adamsburg, Timothy Gootz (Darlene), of New Stanton, Delila Pifferetti, of Youngwood, and Marylynn Pifferetti (Shawn), of New Stanton; grandmother to 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters, Marceila Labuda, of Florida, Kathy Boyle, of White Oak, and Ellen Korinko, of North Huntington.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now