Margaret F. (Gephardt) Pifferetti, 80, of New Stanton, died Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born May 10, 1938, daughter of the late Carl Paul and Evelyn Thelma (Downing) Gephardt. She was the beloved wife of Harry J. Pifferetti; mother of John Gootz (Janet), of Greensburg, Elizabeth Smith (James), of Adamsburg, Timothy Gootz (Darlene), of New Stanton, Delila Pifferetti, of Youngwood, and Marylynn Pifferetti (Shawn), of New Stanton; grandmother to 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters, Marceila Labuda, of Florida, Kathy Boyle, of White Oak, and Ellen Korinko, of North Huntington.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 28, 2019