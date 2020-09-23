Sister Margaret "Margie" Frazer, CSJ, 63, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in the 33rd year of her religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. The daughter of James and Margaret Mary Kretzler Frazer, Sister Margie entered the congregation from St. Joseph in New Brighton. Her early ministries were in education, serving as a teacher at St. Bernard in Indiana, Pa. (1990-1992) and Mt. Gallitzin Academy in Baden (1992-95). After receiving a master's degree in pastoral studies from Seattle University, Sister Margie transitioned from education to parish work at Mary Mother of Hope in New Castle, where she served as pastoral associate from 1995-1999. For the past 21 years, Sister Margie served at Our Lady of Fatima in Aliquippa, first as director of Initiation and Evangelization and, most recently, as pastoral associate. From the preschoolers whom she referred to as "little ones" to the seniors in the parish whom she called "so dear," Sister Margie exemplified compassion, kindness, patience and generosity. While teaching at MGA, she wrote: "Through the children's eyes, I have often seen and experienced a gentle, loving God. With them, I have felt God's love in the wind, the flowers, little bunnies, cheese and crackers, and peanut butter sandwiches." During the covid-19 pandemic, Sister Margie was determined to keep in touch with senior citizens at the parish by listening, encouraging and offering hope over telephone calls. Even when confronted with her own health challenges, Sister Margie quietly and selflessly placed the needs and wants of others before her own. Known for simplicity and humility, Sister Margie reflected during her Silver Jubilee, "I have had the privilege of accompanying many folks on their journey of faith. The deepest desire of my heart is to support them as they search for a closer relationship with God, sharing in their joys and holding them in their pain. I thank God for each of them, for they have become not only my companions on the journey but my family." Predeceased by a brother, Albert Frazer, and a sister, Doris Frazer, Sister Margie is survived by two brothers, Father Francis Frazer, of Clarksville, Pa., and Ray Frazer, of Leesburg, Fla.; nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; associates; and the sisters of St. Joseph. The sisters are grateful to the Supportive Living staff at the Motherhouse and the Concordia at Villa St. Joseph staff for their care of Sister Margie. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in the name of Sister Margie may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph Memorial Fund, Development Office, 1020 State St., Baden, PA 15005.



