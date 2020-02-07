|
Margaret H. Dedo, 87, of West Newton, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Born Feb. 5, 1933, in West Newton, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Miller) McMinn. A homemaker, Margaret enjoyed spending precious time with her family. She enjoyed embroidery, crossword puzzles and collecting dolls. She is survived by her daughters, Denise (Joe) Gerda, of West Newton, and Tammy (Scott) Brown, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Michele, Christine, Jessica, John, Justin, Sean and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Saige, Jayden, Kennedy, Darius, Zamariah and Parker; sisters, Joanne Hesson, of West Newton, and Marlene Cook, of Belle Vernon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Rehe; an infant daughter, Lynn Ann Dedo; and siblings, Bertha Smith, Laura Caruso, Samuel McMinn, James McMinn, John McMinn, Virginia Schwab and Patricia Panizzi. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Mill Grove Cemetery, South Huntingdon Township. The family would like to thank the A-3 Staff and housekeeping at Westmoreland Manor for their kind and compassionate care.