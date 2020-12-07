Margaret J. Cirelli, 96, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Our dear, sweet Aunt Doll has passed on to be with her beloved husband (Hank), Frank Cirelli. A lifelong resident of Greensburg, her home was always a welcoming place for her extended family, especially nephews, nieces, friends and neighbors. She was an excellent cook and seamstress, and had a generous heart and a gentle, kind personality. You could always depend on Aunt Doll to whip up a tasty snack or meal for those who visited her home. Margaret was the daughter of the late David J. Lloyd Sr. and Margaret Vogel Lloyd, of Greensburg. She was predeceased by her brothers, David, Arthur, Kenneth, Evan and Jack. Margaret worked at Bell Telephone as an operator during the Second World War and later married her returning war hero, Frank Cirelli. Margaret was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America and was a faithful longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg, but due to covid-19 concerns, there will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Margaret at 10 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. Please be prepared to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Special thanks and appreciation is directed to Darlene and all the staff at Kelly's Personal Care Home in Latrobe for their care and attention to Margaret. www.bachafh.com
