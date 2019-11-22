|
|
Margaret Jean Curtis, 85, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She was born March 10, 1934, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late Dominic and Caroline Guzzi Filia. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Jean was an artist of oil paintings and drawings. She played the piano and did crochet work. Recently, she enjoyed trips to the coffee shop with her daughter, Laura (Mike) Simmons, of Greensburg, and home cooked meals from her son, Vincent C. Curtis Jr., of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Vincent C. Curtis; a sister, Connie Filia; and a brother, Pat Filia. In addition to her children, Jean is survived by two sisters, Rita Shorto, of Johnstown, and Josie Otto, of Detroit, Mich.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019