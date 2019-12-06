Home

J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Margaret J. "Margie" Murphy, 90, of New Florence, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Ligonier Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Blair Lynn. Margie was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in New Florence where she sang in the church choir. She had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 349. She enjoyed bus trips and playing dominoes with her dearest friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John G. Murphy, in 2003; four brothers, George, Blair, Ralph and Glenn Lynn; and two sisters, Helen Lynn and Mary Johnston. Margie is survived by two children, Judy (Robert) Cruse and J. Randy (Lorraine) Murphy, all of New Florence; four grandchildren, Randy and Stacy Murphy, Julie (Brad) Lichtenfels and Kristen Coursin; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Haley, Alex, Shane, Caroline, Brooke and Luke; and a sister, Jean Bower, of Ligonier.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Margie's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday with her pastor, the Rev. Anthony Catullo, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Margie or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
